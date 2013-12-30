As many of you will know, I've been a fan of Michael Schumacher ever since he came on the Formula 1 scene in 1991. You can imagine how I'm feeling this morning as the news from Grenoble sounds ever grimmer.
I know that it's par for the course for news to be progressively scarier in the days following a severe brain trauma. Things get a lot worse before they start to get better. I know from my own experience with a friend that when hope appears lost, recovery can come.
My thoughts are with his wife Corinna and all his family and friends. Let's hope that by the time of his birthday on Friday, we are looking at a much calmer, better prognosis.
I've found the tweets from former Formula 1 doctor Gary Hartstein very helpful in understanding what's going on.
