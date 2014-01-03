Friday, January 03, 2014

Top ten read posts of 2013

First of all, Happy New Year to all of you.

Second of all, I'm going to have to get better at putting more of the stuff I write on here. Since I've been co-editing Liberal Democrat Voice, I've not had time to put as much on here as I would have liked. That's something I need to remedy in 2014.

Thirdly, I thought it might amuse to remind you of my top ten posts on here this year.

In reverse order:

That #talknottech campaign

A very proud mummy moment for me.

In which I tried to tell Ward that I wanted him back as a Lib Dem MP, but he needed to moderate his language.

And, due to the uselessness of the Press Complaints Commission, he gets away with it, too.

My first reaction on the day he pled guilty.

As if those darned vans weren't bad enough, then there were the spot checks at tube stations.

I saw Catherine at her first ever Doctor Who convention. It was fab.

A reminder to Nick that we weren't all sitting with our feet up guzzling chocolate over Easter. We were fighting elections.

A heartfelt plea in the aftermath of that exruciatingly painful period in February

The actress who played Birgitte Nyborg came to Edinburgh.
